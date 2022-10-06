StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

