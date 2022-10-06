StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.