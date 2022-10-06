StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Price Performance

NYSE:ELMD opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.