StockNews.com Downgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TGS opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

