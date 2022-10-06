StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $3.96 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
