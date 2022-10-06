STIMA (STIMA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.21 Million

STIMA (STIMA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, STIMA has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STIMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STIMA has a market cap of $32.21 million and $52,725.00 worth of STIMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

STIMA Token Profile

STIMA’s genesis date was March 10th, 2022. STIMA’s total supply is 31,842,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,678,640 tokens. The official website for STIMA is stima.io. STIMA’s official Twitter account is @stima_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STIMA is https://reddit.com/r/stima and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STIMA’s official message board is medium.com/@stima.io.

STIMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STIMA (STIMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. STIMA has a current supply of 31,842,440 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of STIMA is 1.01703302 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stima.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STIMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STIMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STIMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

