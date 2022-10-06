Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) to Issue None Dividend of $0.11 on November 15th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.
Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.