Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) to Issue None Dividend of $0.11 on November 15th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

