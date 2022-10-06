STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

