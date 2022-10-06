Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Shares Down 3%

Stadler Rail AG (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 46 to CHF 40.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 50 to CHF 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Stadler Rail Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

About Stadler Rail

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

