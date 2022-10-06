Stader sFTMX Trading Down 4.8% This Week (SFTMX)

Stader sFTMX (SFTMX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Stader sFTMX token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. Stader sFTMX has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $20,323.00 worth of Stader sFTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stader sFTMX has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stader sFTMX

Stader sFTMX’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. Stader sFTMX’s total supply is 17,688,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,402,434 tokens. Stader sFTMX’s official Twitter account is @stader_ftm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stader sFTMX’s official website is fantom.staderlabs.com/liquid-staking/pools.

Buying and Selling Stader sFTMX

According to CryptoCompare, “Stader sFTMX (SFTMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Stader sFTMX has a current supply of 17,688,852.913356 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stader sFTMX is 0.23916843 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,643.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantom.staderlabs.com/liquid-staking/pools.”

