Squid Game Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges (SQUID)

Squid Game (SQUID) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Squid Game has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Squid Game has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $95,910.00 worth of Squid Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squid Game token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Squid Game alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Squid Game Token Profile

Squid Game launched on October 20th, 2021. Squid Game’s total supply is 758,871,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,693,092 tokens. The official website for Squid Game is squidgameholders.club. Squid Game’s official Twitter account is @squidholders and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Squid Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Squid Game (SQUID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Squid Game has a current supply of 758,871,355 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Squid Game is 0.00739017 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $103,674.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squidgameholders.club/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squid Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squid Game should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squid Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squid Game Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squid Game and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.