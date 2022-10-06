Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,131. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Sprinklr has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

