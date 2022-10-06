Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

CXM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,131. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Sprinklr has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

