SportsIcon Price Reaches $0.0320 on Exchanges (ICONS)

SportsIcon (ICONS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One SportsIcon token can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. SportsIcon has a market capitalization of $171,451.96 and approximately $10,552.00 worth of SportsIcon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SportsIcon has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

SportsIcon’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. SportsIcon’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,363,539 tokens. The official website for SportsIcon is sportsicon.com. SportsIcon’s official Twitter account is @sportsicon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportsIcon’s official message board is sportsicon.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsIcon (ICONS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SportsIcon has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SportsIcon is 0.03240409 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,266.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sportsicon.com/.”

