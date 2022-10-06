Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $247.69

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.69 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 269.40 ($3.26). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 267.40 ($3.23), with a volume of 1,013,968 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Spirent Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

About Spirent Communications

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

