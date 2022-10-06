Spintop (SPIN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.87 Million

Spintop (SPIN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Spintop token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Spintop has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $29,991.00 worth of Spintop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spintop has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spintop alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,212.52 or 0.99976268 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002869 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064111 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Spintop Token Profile

Spintop is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2021. Spintop’s total supply is 126,868,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,499,998 tokens. Spintop’s official website is spintop.network. The official message board for Spintop is spintopnetwork.medium.com. Spintop’s official Twitter account is @spintopnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spintop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spintop (SPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spintop has a current supply of 126,868,993 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Spintop is 0.01654384 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $27,906.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spintop.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spintop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spintop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spintop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spintop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spintop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.