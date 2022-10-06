Spinnaker Trust Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

MA stock opened at $304.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.38 and its 200 day moving average is $337.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

