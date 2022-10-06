Spinnaker Trust Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,047 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEAR opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

