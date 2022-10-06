Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 87,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

