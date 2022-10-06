Spinnaker Trust Has $7.68 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.00.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $583.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $663.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.23 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

