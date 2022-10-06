Spinnaker Trust Has $4.05 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

