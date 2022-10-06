Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned about 3.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $36,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,968 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

