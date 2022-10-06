Spinnaker Trust Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $71,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $350.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $672.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

