Spinnaker Trust Decreases Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.07% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $245.38 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.03.

