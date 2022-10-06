Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 250.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 209,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EWT stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.