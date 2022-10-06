SpiceUSD (USDS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.02 Million

SpiceUSD (USDS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. SpiceUSD has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $8,983.00 worth of SpiceUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SpiceUSD has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One SpiceUSD token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.71 or 0.99980039 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00064035 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004888 BTC.

SpiceUSD Token Profile

SpiceUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. SpiceUSD’s total supply is 5,948,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,447,820 tokens. SpiceUSD’s official Twitter account is @spicetradeai and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpiceUSD’s official website is www.spicetrade.ai.

Buying and Selling SpiceUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “SpiceUSD (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SpiceUSD has a current supply of 5,948,226 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpiceUSD is 0.71279552 USD and is up 10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,924.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spicetrade.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpiceUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpiceUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpiceUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

