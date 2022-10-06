SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stake Increased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.94. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

