SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 2,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,103. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

