SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,519. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

