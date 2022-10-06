Spartacus 1-Day Volume Tops $11,503.00 (SPA)

Spartacus (SPA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. Spartacus has a market cap of $6.07 million and $11,503.00 worth of Spartacus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartacus token can now be bought for about $27.61 or 0.00137023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spartacus has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.71 or 0.99980039 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00064035 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004888 BTC.

About Spartacus

Spartacus is a token. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2020. Spartacus’ total supply is 37,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,795 tokens. Spartacus’ official website is spartacus.finance. Spartacus’ official Twitter account is @spartacus_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spartacus

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartacus (SPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Spartacus has a current supply of 37,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Spartacus is 27.73308723 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spartacus.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartacus directly using US dollars.

