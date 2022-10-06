Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $17,068,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 97.8% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 784,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 387,968 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 3,917.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 383,598 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.