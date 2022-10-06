Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Piper Sandler

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $1.38 on Monday. Sonendo has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 366,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $495,190.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,676 shares of company stock worth $817,155. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sonendo by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sonendo in the first quarter worth $83,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

