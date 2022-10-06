SNDL Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 56,760 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 181% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,229 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rowe upgraded shares of SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of SNDL to $3.56 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

SNDL Stock Up 23.5 %

SNDL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 14,070,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,872,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.03. The company has a market cap of $463.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. SNDL has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Institutional Trading of SNDL

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 55.81%. As a group, analysts expect that SNDL will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SNDL by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,532,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481,759 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL during the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SNDL by 3,346.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 957,113 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SNDL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SNDL by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 618,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

