Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of SMAR opened at $37.54 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,854 shares of company stock valued at $849,048 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

