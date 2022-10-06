SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 28,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 464,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Specifically, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

SMART Global Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 419.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 778,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

