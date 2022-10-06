SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.78 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

SMART Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SGH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 10,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $778.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

