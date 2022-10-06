SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.75 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Down 7.1 %

SMART Global stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $789.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

