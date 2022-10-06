SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.75 EPS.

Shares of SGH opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $789.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 181.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 136.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

