SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLRC. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $721.87 million, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 780.99%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

