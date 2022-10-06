SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.04.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLRC. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 780.99%.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
