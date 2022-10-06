SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $385,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

