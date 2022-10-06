Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s previous close.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ZZZ stock traded down C$1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,888. The stock has a market capitalization of C$833.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.23. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$22.60 and a one year high of C$41.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$227.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

