Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.95

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 10232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Slam Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Slam by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 739,932 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Slam by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,299 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Slam by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,200,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Slam by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 539,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Slam by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 244,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

