SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.
Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $240.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
