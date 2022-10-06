SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 102,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,578,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,838,000 after purchasing an additional 75,983 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 74,802 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

