SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $452,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,756,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

IVT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 4,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

