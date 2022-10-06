SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.19. 74,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $135.05 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

