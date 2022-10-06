SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 431,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,263,816. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

