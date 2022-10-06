SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VWO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.03. 587,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,617,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.