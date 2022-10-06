SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after buying an additional 167,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M.D.C. Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,338. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.