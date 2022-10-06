SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 4,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,365. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 33.24. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.