SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $159.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,739. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.